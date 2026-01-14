Tottenham outline Mathys Tel exit stance with Paris FC 'working' on loan swoop

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 14:53 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 15:02

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly determined to keep hold of Mathys Tel beyond the end of the winter transfer window.

Tel joined Spurs on a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer after he spent last season on loan with the North London club.

The 20-year-old penned a long-term deal until the summer of 2031, but he is already being linked with a potential move away.

Tel is believed to be open to a winter exit after growing frustrated with his lack of minutes under Spurs boss Thomas Frank.

The Frenchman has started just five of his 14 Premier League appearances this season and was initially left out of Tottenham's squad for the Champions League league phase.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Spurs outline Tel exit stance

The fact that he has featured in Frank's last two Premier League lineups has not stopped him from being the subject of interest from elsewhere.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, French side Paris FC are 'working' on a loan move for the Tottenham forward.

The Ligue 1 outfit are willing to offer Tel the chance to play in his preferred position as a number nine.

The update claims that are Tottenham are currently 'blocking' any proposals, as they look to keep the attacker at the club.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Should Tottenham consider Tel exit?

Tel has struggled to produce his best football during his time with Tottenham, having scored just six goals in 39 competitive appearances.

With that in mind, there may be sense in the suggestion that he should head out on loan to play regular football and develop his game.

But while a loan move could have long-term benefits, Spurs can ill afford to lose any more attackers at this current stage.

Tottenham sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace before Mohammed Kudus suffered an injury that is set to keep him out until April.

As a result, Spurs are unlikely to sanction any attacking exits without bringing new arrivals through the door first.