Team News: Tottenham vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 16:30

Fans and neutrals alike will tune in for an unmissable North London derby between Premier League leaders Arsenal and relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites are still searching for their first Premier League win of 2026 in Igor Tudor's first match in charge, while the Gunners could hardly be under more pressure to respond to Wednesday's devastating 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs before derby day.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Cristian Romero (suspended), Wilson Odobert (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Kevin Danso (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh)

Doubtful: Richarlison (thigh), Pedro Porro (thigh), Dominic Solanke (throat)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard