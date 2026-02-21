Premier League Gameweek 27
Spurs
Feb 22, 2026 4.30pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal

Team News: Tottenham vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Spurs vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Fans and neutrals alike will tune in for an unmissable North London derby between Premier League leaders Arsenal and relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites are still searching for their first Premier League win of 2026 in Igor Tudor's first match in charge, while the Gunners could hardly be under more pressure to respond to Wednesday's devastating 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs before derby day.

TOTTENHAM vs. ARSENAL

TOTTENHAM

Out: Cristian Romero (suspended), Wilson Odobert (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Kevin Danso (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh)

Doubtful: Richarlison (thigh), Pedro Porro (thigh), Dominic Solanke (throat)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Kai Havertz (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Arsenal related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe