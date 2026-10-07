Do Southampton need Tonda Eckert replacement? German learns Spygate punishment

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has avoided a ban for his part in the Spygate scandal that rocked the 2025-26 Championship.

Ahead of the playoff semi-finals, a Southampton intern - sent by Eckert - was discovered spying on a Middlesbrough training session in what was a breach of EFL regulations.

Once it became apparent that there had been other similar occurrences, Southampton were kicked out of the Championship playoffs after edging out Middlesbrough across two legs.

The Saints were also docked four points ahead of 2026-27, while Eckert made a public apology for the multiple examples of breaking rules that cost the South-coast the chance of returning to the Premier League.

However, Eckert has had to wait to discover whether he would serve his own individual ban, amid charges handed out by the Football Association.

Just don't think you understand ? https://t.co/aAd1l38Qy2 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 7, 2026

Southampton boss Eckert learns Spygate punishment

The FA has decided to hand Eckert a six-week ban from football, albeit it suspended until the end of 2027-28.

He has also been given a £28,000 fine and an official reprimand by the governing body.

Nevertheless, with the possibility of Eckert having to serve time away from the club and Southampton appoint a successor on a permanent or temporary basis, both the 33-year-old and Southampton's hierarchy will be pleased with the outcome.

Eckert has put together a record of 30 wins, 11 draws and nine defeats from his 50 games in charge.

Southampton are preparing to face rivals Portsmouth sitting in 13th position in the Championship table, seven points adrift of leaders Swansea City.