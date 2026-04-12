Preview: Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Apr 2026 11:42

Southampton play host to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would keep the club in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the Saints sit in fifth position in the Championship table, Rovers are down in 19th place in the standings, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Such has been Southampton's form since January 21 that many viewed it as a foregone conclusion that they would earn three points against Derby County on Saturday.

However, Tonda Eckart's side had to overturn a half-time deficit to register a 2-1 victory over the Rams at St Mary's.

Not only have Southampton now won their last five matches in the Championship, they extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 17 games.

Although securing a playoff spot will remain the priority for now, winning their remaining five fixtures would keep them in the hunt for second place. Ipswich would be required to lose at least three of their last six games for that to become achievable.

Perhaps more realistically, Southampton will aim to chase down third-placed Millwall, who are four points ahead of them having played a game more.

Southampton have accumulated 39 points from their 20 league matches at St Mary's. Furthermore, they have conceded just 15 goals, the joint-best defensive record in the division.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

As far as Blackburn are concerned, there is an argument that they have produced the best rearguard action in the division across the last seven fixtures.

Michael O'Neill's side have shipped just four goals across that period and not conceded more than once in a single fixture since the start of March.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stoke City extended their unbeaten record to five matches (W2 D3) in the Championship, retaining their cushion ahead of the bottom three.

Despite Portsmouth and Oxford United winning on Saturday, O'Neill would have been content with his team continuing to churn out results since his arrival.

A total of 16 points have been collected from 11 matches since February 13, the ninth-best record in the second tier across that period.

Blackburn have also quietly put together a strong away record this campaign, picking up 28 points from 21 fixtures and avoiding defeat in their last three such contests.

Southampton Championship form:

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Southampton form (all competitions):

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Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Eckart is expected to make a number of changes to his Southampton XI, with Shea Charles and Kuryu Matsuki among those who should return.

Cyle Larin is also in line to get the nod over Ross Stewart down the centre of the attack, while Cameron Archer remains an option.

Nathan Wood could also be handed minutes in the centre of defence, potentially in place for Jack Stephens.

Meanwhile, O'Neill may take the opportunity to freshen up his Blackburn side, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman an option to return in midfield.

With Yuki Ohashi having played three 90 minutes in succession without a goal, Mathias Jorgensen could return down the centre of the attack.

Scott Wharton's hamstring injury will continue to be assessed, but O'Neill may see no reason to risk the defender at this stage of their relegation scrap.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Jander, Charles; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, McLoughlin, Cashin; Alebiosu, Forshaw, Gardner-Hickman, Ribeiro; Morishita, Cantwell; Jorgensen

We say: Southampton 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Having put together their own unbeaten streak, Blackburn will have confidence that they can nullify their in-form hosts. However, we cannot back against the Saints, who may score a goal in each half to secure another potentially-pivotal three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.