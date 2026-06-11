Scotland lineup vs. Haiti: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 23:22

Scotland will be sweating over the fitness of key midfielder Scott McTominay ahead of their opening Group C fixture against Haiti at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

The Napoli star was a notable absentee from team training on Thursday due to a stomach complaint and will be assessed ahead of kickoff along with defender Scott McKenna (knock), who also missed training.

Having already seen Billy Gilmour ruled out of the World Cup through injury, head coach Steve Clarke will be keen to select McTominay - if fit - in his midfield alongside either Lewis Ferguson or Kenny McLean. Ryan Christie and Man United teenager Tyler Fletcher are alternatives options.

Clarke is expected to line up with a 4-4-2 formation for this match and could rely on John McGinn - a Europa League winner with Aston Villa last month - and Ben Gannon-Doak to provide the width on the flanks.

Lawrence Shankland contributed to four of Scotland’s eight goals scored in warm-up victories against Curacao and Bolivia (three goals, one assists) and the new Rangers signing is likely to be rewarded with a start up front alongside Che Adams.

In defence, captain Andrew Robertson - who joined Tottenham last week - is set to start at left-back next to Grant Hanley, John Souttar and Aaron Hickey in a four-man defence, while Angus Gunn may get the nod to start in goal ahead of 43-year-olf Craig Gordon, who is the oldest player at the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

> Click here to see how Haiti could line up against Scotland

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Haiti vs. Scotland: