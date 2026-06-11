Haiti lineup vs. Scotland: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group C clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 23:23

Haiti are set to have a clean bill of health heading into their opening Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup against Scotland on Sunday.

Head coach Sebastien Migne may deploy the same 4-4-2 formation that was used in recently friendlies against New Zealand and Peru, thrashing the former 4-0 before losing 2-1 to the latter last weekend.

Captain Johny Placide, 38, is the oldest and most-capped player (81) in Haiti’s squad, and the goalkeeper is expected to start behind a centre-back pairing of Ricardo Ade and Hannes Delcroix.

Full-backs Carlens Arcus and Martin Experience could complete the four-man defence, while Wolves’ Jean‐Ricner Bellegarde is likely to be used in a central midfield position alongside Danley Jean Jacques.

While Ruben Providence will hope to retain his starting spot on the left flank, Louicius Deedson and Josue Casimir are both set to battle for a start on the opposite wing.

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor scored in the most recent friendly loss to Peru, just his second goal in four caps for Haiti, and he is set to be supported in attack by Duckens Nazon, who has scored a record 44 goals in 78 appearances for his country.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Nazon

> Click here to see how Scotland could line up against Haiti

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Haiti vs. Scotland: