Preview: Salford City vs Swindon Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 08 Jan 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 23:58

A place in the FA Cup fourth round will be at stake when Salford City play host to fellow League Two side Swindon Town on Saturday.

This will be the first instalment of back-to-back games between the two clubs, with Salford set to travel to the County Ground for a league fixture on January 17.

Match preview

Salford are sitting just outside the League Two top three on goal difference after collecting 43 points from their 24 league matches.

Karl Robinson's side have avoided defeat in each of their last seven league games, including a return of four victories from their previous five matches.

A late Kelly N’Mai effort proved enough to seal a 2-1 away win over Barrow in Salford’s most recent outing on New Year’s Day.

After seeing last Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury called off, Salford are now putting their promotion bid on hold to focus on their second consecutive appearance in the third round.

The Ammies started their cup campaign with a penalty shootout success over Lincoln City, before they thrashed Leyton Orient last month to set up Saturday’s all-League Two tie, with the hosts bidding to reach the fourth round for the very first time.

Salford were thrashed 8-0 by Manchester City at this stage of the competition last season, but they should fancy their chances of enjoying a more positive experience this time around, especially as they have won their previous two home games against Swindon, including a 3-2 success in September’s meeting at the Peninsula Stadium.

© Imago / News Images

Swindon, who occupy second place in League Town, boast a three-point advantage over Salford after winning 14, drawing four and losing seven of their 24 league matches.

Ian Hollaway’s charges have won four of their previous five outings, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories.

Swindon bounced back from a narrow defeat to MK Dons with a 2-0 success away at Cheltenham Town, before they repeated that scoreline in their home win over Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Like Salford, the Robins also saw their most recent league game called off due to the wintry conditions, giving them plenty of time to focus on their first third-round appearance since losing to Manchester City in January 2022.

The Robins began their cup campaign with an extra-time win over Rotherham United, before they hammered Bolton Wanderers 4-0 at the City Ground last month.

Having failed to win their last five meetings with Salford, Swindon are bidding to beat Salford for the first time since picking up a 2-1 away victory in February 2022.

Salford City FA Cup form:

W W

Salford City form (all competitions):

D W W W D W

Swindon Town FA Cup form:

W W

Swindon Town form (all competitions):

L W W L W W

Team News

© Imago

Salford are expected to be without Tom Edwards, Jay Bird, Dan Chesters, Michael Rose and Kadeem Harris, while Ben Woodburn and Ossama Ashley are both doubts.

Tanzania international Haji Mnoga may start after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations following his country's last-16 exit.

Defender Zach Awe could feature in the matchday squad following his arrival from Southampton at the start of the month.

As for the visitors, midfielder Paul Glatzel will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Ollie Clarke will serve the fifth match of a seven-game ban, but there could be returns to the matchday squad for Tom Wilson-Brown, Joe Snowdon and Billy Bodin.

Filozofe Mabete will be available for selection after shaking off the injury that forced him off at half time against Gillingham on New Year's Day.

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Turton, Oluwo, Garbutt; Mnoga, Cesay, Grant, Butcher, N'Mai; Borini, Udoh

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Wright, Tafazolli, Mabete; McGregor, Kilkenny, Nichols, Munroe; Oldaker; Drinan, Palmer

We say: Salford City 2-1 Swindon Town

This should be a close-fought contest if the League Two table has anything to go by, and with the game likely to be decided by fine margins, we think Salford's home advantage could be crucial in Saturday's third-round tie, especially as they have already beaten Swindon at home this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.