Preview: Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 22 Feb 2026 21:36

Salford City are set to host Shrewsbury Town this Tuesday night in League Two in what could be a crucial fixture for their promotion hopes after they dropped out of the playoff positions.

The hosts have lost their last three games in the league, while the visitors enter this clash in contrasting form, as they have won their last four matches.

Match preview

Salford lost their third game in a row in League Two, with the latest being a 3-2 defeat to Cheltenham Town, meaning they have lost four in their last five.

This poor run of form has seen them drop out of the playoffs, with fans desperate for them to arrest this decline, as they hope this will be the year they can progress to League One.

The Ammies will be looking to end their poor midweek form, as they have lost their last three league games played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, as many defeats as they had suffered in their previous 23.

Salford will be aiming to ensure they do not make it three home losses in a row; the last time they did so was in September 2023, after suffering consecutive defeats at the Peninsula Stadium.

However, the hosts will take confidence from the fact they won the reverse fixture 3-1, which was their only previous Football League meeting with the Shrews.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Shrewsbury come into this match in fine form, having won their last four League Two games, which should see them enter this clash full of confidence.

The Shrews are currently occupying 18th in the division after their 33 fixtures with nine wins, eight draws and 16 defeats, giving them 35 points.

Gavin Cowan may have started his tenure slowly with the club after being appointed on January 29, as the club earned a draw before a defeat; however, since then they have won every fixture he has been at the helm for.

This has seen them move away from the relegation battle, but they cannot allow themselves to get complacent, as they could still be dragged back into it if they do not continue winning games, starting with this fixture.

Salford City League Two form:

W L W L L L

Salford City form (all competitions):

L W L L L L

Shrewsbury Town League Two form:

D L W W W W

Team News

© Imago

Salford will continue to be without Michael Rose, Jay Bird, Tom Edwards, Dan Chesters, Kallum Cesay and Ade Oluwo, who were not part of the squad that lost last time out against Cheltenham.

However, Kadeem Harris was replaced in the first half as he went down injured, and there may be concern about the fitness of his replacement, Daniel Udoh, who was withdrawn himself in the final minutes of the game for Ben Woodburn.

The Ammies will also be without Luke Garbutt after he was sent off in their defeat at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury will continue to be without Bradley Ihionvien as he goes through his rehabilitation at the club following a layoff.

The Shrews will be without John Marquis, who is set to be out for four weeks; however, in more positive news, Sam Clucas was on the bench at the weekend after his injury concerns, and Anthony Scully is being assessed after sustaining another hamstring issue.

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Dorrington, Awe, Cooper; Ashley, Mnoga, Grant, Austerfield, Woodburn; Graydon, Borini

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Cox; Hoole, Boyle, Benning; Sang, McDermott, Clucas, Berkoe; Perry; Lloyd, Morgan

We say: Salford City 2-2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury have been in fine form under their new manager, and this should continue as he has seemingly turned their season around, while Salford are seriously struggling, and this appears to be partly due to their injury issues, so this may continue as several players are still ruled out for this game.

