Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The World Cup 2026 qualification campaigns of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada will conclude on Tuesday when both teams meet at Warner Park in Basseterre.

Both sides were officially eliminated from the finals even though the Spice Boys beat the Bahamas 6-0 last time out, while Saint Kitts lost 6-2 to Trinidad and Tobago.

Match preview

Facing a team ranked 45 places above them according to FIFA, Saint Kitts looked overwhelmed and out of sorts defensively once again on Friday.

Austin Huggins saw his side give up 15 targeted efforts against Trinidad and Tobago, while they have now conceded three or more goals in five of their last six international affairs.

Saint Kitts and Nevis are currently on a three-match losing run across all competitions, netting a goal or fewer in two of those encounters.

The Sugar Boyz have suffered just one defeat in their last six home contests, with their only triumph in this qualification cycle taking place at Warner Park last June (1-0 over the Bahamas).

While their World Cup dream is over, Saint Kitts have a chance to win multiple qualifying fixtures for a third successive cycle, having claimed three triumphs in 2022 qualifying.

They have never lost a home contest versus Grenada, failing to concede in those last three matches played in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

It has been a solid year so far for Grenada, but that will not be enough to see their World Cup dream become a reality this time around.

Anthony Modeste’s men have lost just one of their five games played this year (5-0 versus Russia), while winning their last two matches.

Ultimately, their opening qualification fixture came back to bite them as Grenada had a 2-0 lead but wound up playing to a 2-2 draw with Trinidad and Tobago.

On Tuesday, they can claim their first World Cup qualifying victory away from home since October 2011, when they got past Belize 4-1 at FFB Field.

A triumph in their final qualification fixture would also mark the first time they win three successive international affairs since 2019.

That year was the last time they defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis, scoring with seven minutes remaining in that CONCACAF Nations League match to win 2-1.

Saint Kitts and Nevis World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Saint Kitts and Nevis form (all competitions):

Grenada World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Grenada form (all competitions):

Team News

In their defeat on Friday, Stevenage striker Tyreece Simpson made his first international appearance for Saint Kitts, as did Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery, while Romaine Sawyers of Bristol Rovers picked up his 50th cap.

G’Vaune Amory and Tiquanny Williams scored to put them in front before the interval of that match, but they fell apart in the final 45 minutes.

Only four Grenada players maintained their place in the starting 11 from matchday two to three of qualifying, Kayden Harrack, Shavon John-Brown, Jermaine Francis and Darius Johnson.

Keishean Francois, Saydrel Lewis, Joshua Isaac, Francis, Johnson and Harrack all found the back of the net in their emphatic win over the Bahamas.

Saint Kitts and Nevis possible starting lineup:

Archibald; Sterling-James, Burley, Bowery, Fleming; Mitchum, Browne; Williams, Sawyers, Terrell; Panayiotou

Grenada possible starting lineup:

Phillip; Marshall, Harrack, Pierre, Vincent-Young; John-Brown, Telesford; Francis, Francois, Valcin; Lewis

We say: Saint Kitts and Nevis 1-2 Grenada

Although beating the Bahamas is no great surprise, the overall form of Grenada this year suggests they can finally win at Saint Kitts and Nevis, a team that have been conceding goals consistently regardless of the opponent.

