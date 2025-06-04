Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a match with massive implications in the second phase of CONCACAF World Cup 2026 qualifying, Trinidad and Tobago host Saint Kitts and Nevis on Friday from Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

An emphatic 7-1 triumph over the Bahamas on matchday two put the Soca Warriors a point above Saint Kitts for second and a place in the next round, even though the latter beat the Baha Boys a few days later, 1-0.

Match preview

After coming from two goals down to draw Grenada 2-2 in their opening qualifying fixture, TNT left no doubt on matchday two, up 4-0 at half-time and cruising to a comfortable triumph.

As a result, Dwight Yorke's men could temporarily move into first place in Group B, currently two points below Costa Rica, who play their next match against the Bahamas on Saturday.

Under the former prolific Manchester United goalscorer, Trinidad have shown a lot more quality in the attacking third in recent matches, netting two or more goals in three of their previous four competitive fixtures.

At the same time, their backline has been extremely vulnerable, conceding a combined seven goals in their last two games, both of which were losses.

It has been over a year since TNT last lost a match in their home country (1-0 to Jamaica in 2024), however, they have not won a game played at Hasely Crawford Stadium since May of last year (2-0 over Guyana).

They have won their last six meetings against Saint Kitts across all competitions, claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Their World Cup qualification campaign got back on track last June, but Saint Kitts and Nevis enter this match in a bit of a slump.

Francisco Molina's men lost three of their four friendlies played last month, while conceding a combined 12 goals over that stretch.

A defeat on Friday would likely end their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, as they would then need the Bahamas to upset Costa Rica the following day to stay alive.

Two of their last three victories took place away from home, including the previous one when they defeated Anguilla 4-2 late last month.

Saint Kitts and Nevis have claimed a positive result in nine of their previous 11 international affairs when finding the back of the net.

The Sugar Boys' last World Cup qualifying victory away from home dates back to March 2021, when they shut out the Bahamas by a 4-0 score.

Team News

Only two players maintained their spot in the Trinidad starting 11 from matchday one to two of qualifying with Denzil Smith keeping his place in goal and Aubrey David beginning at centre-back.

Duane Muckette and Malcolm Shaw netted braces in their big qualification triumph over the Bahamas, with the other goals coming courtesy of Alvin Jones, Reon Moore and Nathaniel James.

There were four newcomers in the Saint Kitts starting 11 from matchday one to two as Malique Roberts, Yohannes Mitchum, G'Vaune Amory and Harry Panayiotou all came into the fold.

Ethan Bristow had the only goal in that qualification affair, his first on the international stage and Juliani Archibald made two stops to maintain a clean sheet.



Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Jones, Lee-Him, Raymond, J. Garcia; Phillips, Muckette, Gilbert, L. Garcia, Fortune; Moore

Saint Kitts and Nevis possible starting lineup:

Archibald; Flemming, Maynard, Burley, Bowery; Mitchum, Lewis; Sterling-James, Sawyers, Amory; Panayiotou





We say: Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Scoring goals has not been much of a problem for the Soca Warriors lately, and we expect their speed and quality will overwhelm a Saint Kitts side that struggle against even the mediocre sides in this region.





