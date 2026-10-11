Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. AS Roma: Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Raul Asencio updates

Real Madrid travel to face AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night after winning their opening league-phase game, a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Coming off a narrow 1-0 La Liga win over Villarreal at the weekend, Jose Mourinho’s side will look to build on their Champions League form with another victory.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news for Real Madrid ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Early 2027
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury in March. The Brazil international has stepped up his recovery but is not expected to return until the early stages of 2027.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio underwent successful surgery recently for a stress fracture in his right tibia. The centre-back is expected to be sidelined for up to four months, and he has yet to play a competitive match this season.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy is still working his way back from a ligament problem, although the Frenchman trained on the pitch with his teammates for the first time last Friday. He was left out of the squad for the match against Villarreal, and no return date has been set.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Late October
Militao has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Alaves on 21 April. The Brazil international is back in group training, but Mourinho has confirmed that he will miss the trip to Rome and the La Liga game against Sevilla, adding that the defender needs “a couple of weeks” more.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players banned for this match.