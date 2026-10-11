Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. AS Roma: Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Raul Asencio updates

Real Madrid travel to face AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night after winning their opening league-phase game, a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Coming off a narrow 1-0 La Liga win over Villarreal at the weekend, Jose Mourinho’s side will look to build on their Champions League form with another victory.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news for Real Madrid ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Early 2027

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury in March. The Brazil international has stepped up his recovery but is not expected to return until the early stages of 2027.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio underwent successful surgery recently for a stress fracture in his right tibia. The centre-back is expected to be sidelined for up to four months, and he has yet to play a competitive match this season.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is still working his way back from a ligament problem, although the Frenchman trained on the pitch with his teammates for the first time last Friday. He was left out of the squad for the match against Villarreal, and no return date has been set.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Late October

Militao has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Alaves on 21 April. The Brazil international is back in group training, but Mourinho has confirmed that he will miss the trip to Rome and the La Liga game against Sevilla, adding that the defender needs “a couple of weeks” more.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players banned for this match.