Champions League Gameweek 2
Roma
Oct 14, 2026 8.00pm
Stadio Olimpico
Real Madrid

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Roma injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Roma injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Jose Mourinho will return to Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, when his Real Madrid side visit Roma in the Champions League.

While Mourinho expects to have all his main men available, the hosts are missing a couple of key players. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ROMA vs. REAL MADRID

ROMA

Out: Bryan Cristante (knee), Mile Svilar (toe)

Doubtful: Konstantinos Koulierakis (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Kone, De Roon, Wesley; Dybala, Soule; Malen

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

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