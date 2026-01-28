Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'monitoring' Liverpool-linked winger amid uncertainty over attacking duo

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 16:41 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 16:42

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

Diomande only left Spain at the end of last season, swapping Leganes for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with Leipzig.

The 19-year-old is already being linked with a big move away from the Red Bull Arena, having caught the eye of a number of top European clubs with his impressive displays.

Diomande, who can play on either flank, has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for Ole Werner's side.

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Real Madrid join Liverpool in Diomande race

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been credited with a future move for the highly-rated Ivory Coast international.

The Merseyside club were given a boost when Diomande admitted earlier this month that it would be a dream to play for Liverpool.

According to Defense Central, Real Madrid are the latest major side to show an interest in the former Leganes attacker.

The report claims that the record European champions are currently keeping an eye on the player's situation as they weigh up whether to make a summer move.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

How Rodrygo and Vinicius could affect Diomande pursuit

However, Real Madrid are believed to be prioritising their search for a new centre-back and central midfielder over a move for attacking reinforcements.

That said, the need for a new winger will be determined by the futures of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo, who was linked with an exit last summer, has started just six of his 17 La Liga appearances this season, leading to uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Meanwhile, Vinicius is yet to agree terms on a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Vinicius appears to be reinvigorated under new Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa, but it is still unclear whether he will sign a new contract.