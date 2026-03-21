Dani Carvajal's Real Madrid future addressed as "leader" is hailed by Los Blancos boss

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 17:12 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 17:16

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that Dani Carvajal is "very important" amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Carvajal's contract with Los Blancos is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and as it stands, the Spaniard will be leaving Bernabeu on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has been vital to Real Madrid during an incredibly successful period for the club, making 445 appearances in all competitions, winning 26 trophies.

Carvajal has lifted the La Liga title on four occasions and has also won the Champions League six times.

However, the defender was out between October 2024 and May 2025 due to a serious knee injury, while he has also had fitness problems this term.

© Imago

Carvajal's Real Madrid contract is due to expire this summer

Carvajal has only featured on 17 occasions this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order when it comes to the right-back spot.

The Spaniard's contract is due to expire at the end of June, and there is a genuine chance of the experienced defender leaving on a free transfer.

Arbeloa has addressed Carvajal's lack of action, with the head coach explaining his recent decisions regarding the veteran.

“I have to think about Real Madrid, and that’s what I’ve done when I’ve put him on the field or when I had him play 90 minutes against Elche," Arbeloa told reporters.

© Imago

Arbeloa calls Real Madrid veteran Carvajal "very important"

"That will help him and be good for him to gain rhythm and continue helping. He also played in the matches against Manchester City, so he’s available, and as always, he’s a player whose presence goes beyond what he contributes on the pitch.

"He is very important. The significance of each of his messages in the locker room to his teammates helps them a lot. That’s what we need—a leader. To me, a leader is someone who leads both on and off the field. You’re either a leader everywhere, or you’re not a leader.”

Carvajal is again expected to be on the bench when Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday evening, while the defender has been left out of the latest Spain squad due to his struggles at club level.