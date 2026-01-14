Real Madrid news: Jude Bellingham on 'misinformation' as Xabi Alonso sacking throws club into turmoil

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jan 2026 01:22

Jude Bellingham has refuted claims that he was part of a group of players that fell out with Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as Los Blancos' head coach after the dismissal of Alonso on Monday, but there are still question marks about why his predecessor was sacked.

Real are second in La Liga but only trail first-placed Barcelona by four points, and the former boss had a win rate of 70.6%.

Numerous reports have since emerged about players like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham being difficult to manage, with claims that several members of the squad were in favour of the 44-year-old losing his job.

However, Bellingham pushed back against those claims directly on his app, writing: "Until now l've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'.

"Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy."

Vinicius Junior was reportedly considering leaving Real due to his discontent under Alonso, and perhaps there will be fewer links away now that Arbeloa is in charge.

Xabi Alonso sacked: Did Real Madrid make the right decision?

Alonso proved himself to be one of Europe's finest managerial talents at Bayer Leverkusen, ending the dominance of Bayer Munich in the Bundesliga by winning the title in 2022-23.

The Spaniard inherited a Real squad that was ill-suited to his preferred 3-4-3 system, and it has been widely reported that egos in the dressing room were difficult to contain at times.

Given these unfavourable circumstances, it is understandable that Alonso struggled at the Bernabeu, but his sacking means Real have likely passed down the same problems to Arbeloa and any future managers.

While it is impossible to verify claims that stars like Bellingham and Vinicius Junior were at odds with the 44-year-old, it has long been established that Real's best players have significant sway at the club.

There is an argument that Los Blancos would have a better long-term future if they allowed a manager to have more control over the dressing room, especially if players become problematic figures in the squad.

What can Real Madrid achieve this season?

The La Liga title is still in play considering the points gap is not insurmountable, though the league may be decided when Real play Barca in May.

Alonso oversaw a victory in the reverse league clash against the Catalans in October 2025, but Hansi Flick's side have won six of the last seven El Clasico's.

Los Blancos are seventh in the league table of the Champions League, and they should be confident of progressing into the next round.

Opponents like Arsenal found it easy to exploit Real's defensive approach in the knockout stages last season, with stars like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe often taking a lax approach without the ball.

Arbeloa will find it hard to progress far in the Champions League unless his squad significantly improve their work out of possession, though that may prove impossible given the nature of the dressing room.