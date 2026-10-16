Real Madrid lineup vs. Sevilla: Predicted XI for Jose Mourinho's side including Vinicius Junior replacement decision

Vinicius Junior starts his four-game suspension in La Liga, as Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to Bernabeu on Sunday night.

The Brazil international will miss the matches against Sevilla, Barcelona (October 25), Racing de Santander (November 1) and Valencia (November 7) following his red card in the team's 1-0 success over Villarreal last time out.

Vinicius has been banned for two games for violent conduct, having pulled the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Saliba, and another two games for his angry reaction to the decision.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) will also be unavailable for selection against Sevilla due to injury problems.

Yan Diomande is likely to feature down the left for Real Madrid, with Arda Turan and Jude Bellingham also operating behind centre-forward Kylian Mbappe.

Endrick and Carlos Espi both came off the bench to score in the comeback win over Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but the pair are set to remain among the substitutes for the first whistle at Bernabeu.

There is expected to be a change at the back, though, with Dean Huijsen likely to be given the nod over Antonio Rudiger in the middle of the defence.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe