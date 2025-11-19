[monks data]
Elche
La Liga | Gameweek 13
Nov 23, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Real Madrid logo

ElcheElche
vs.
Real Madrid

Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Elche: Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger updates

By , Football Editor
© Alberto Gardin / Imago
Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga clash with Elche.

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways when they resume their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Elche on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, but they were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano in their last match before the November international break.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Elche, who are 11th in the division, boasting 15 points from their first 12 games of the campaign.


Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid during his side's game against Borussia Dortmund, on October 22, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Real Madrid will again be missing Tchouameni for the clash with Elche due to a muscular problem, with the France international not expected back until the end of the month.


Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Levante, on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Mastantuono has recently been sidelined due to a groin issue, and the Argentina international will not be available for selection until the end of November, potentially returning against Girona.


Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.


Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger on June 26, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be missing central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.


Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen on August 30, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Huijsen withdrew from the Spain squad due to a groin problem, and the centre-back needs to be assessed before it is determined whether he will be fit to take on Elche.


Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe on November 1, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Mbappe dropped out of the France squad during the November international break due to an ankle problem, and the forward needs to be assessed before a decision is made on his fitness.


Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga pictured on March 29, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Camavinga, like Mbappe, also dropped out of the France squad ahead of their second November fixture, and a muscular problem has made him a doubt for this match.


Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois pictured in July 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Abductor

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Courtois left the Belgium camp during the November break due to an abductor problem, and it remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper is declared fit for this match.


Federico Valverde

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde on April 20, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Valverde was not involved for Uruguay during the November international break due to a muscular problem, but the midfielder is expected to be cleared to take on Elche.


Eder Militao

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao on September 1, 2024

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Militao was forced off with an apparent groin injury during Brazil's clash with Tunisia on Tuesday, and there is some concern surrounding the experienced centre-back.


REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the league contest.

Written by
Matt Law
