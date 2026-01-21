Villarreal vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 13:21 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 13:22

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga season with a clash against Villarreal on Saturday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while the hosts are third, seven points behind Alvaro Arbeloa's side.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Villarreal vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Villarreal vs. Real Madrid being played?

Villarreal will welcome Real Madrid to their home stadium, Estadio de la Ceramica.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid, while Villarreal have not beaten Los Blancos on home soil since January 2023.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will not be shown live on a TV channel.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Disney+, which will stream one La Liga game per week in the UK as part of a three-year broadcasting deal.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Disney+ will show highlights of the best incidents and any goals which are scored at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

Villarreal's Champions League struggles continued on Tuesday, losing at home to Ajax, but Real Madrid will enter this match off the back of a thumping 6-1 win over Monaco.

The Yellow Submarine were also beaten by Real Betis in the league last weekend, but an excellent domestic campaign to date has left them in third spot in the La Liga table, eight points off the leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

As for Real Madrid, Arbeloa's side have been able to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to one point, and Los Blancos will now be looking to move to the top of the division.

Real Madrid have won 31 of their previous 54 matches against Villarreal in all competitions, including four victories in the last five meetings between the two sides.

Villarreal have been excellent at home in La Liga this season, though, winning eight, drawing one and losing one of their 10 matches, so this will be a huge test for Los Blancos.