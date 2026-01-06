Real Madrid lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Spanish Super Cup semi-final with Kylian Mbappe out and Dean Huijsen in fitness race

By Ben Sully | 06 Jan 2026 23:30 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 23:46

Real Madrid Dean Huijsen could return for Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, but Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the squad due to injury.

The Frenchman will not play any part in the Spanish Super Cup after being left in Spain to continue his recovery from a knee problem.

Gonzalo Garcia starred in Mbappe’s absence on Sunday, netting his first senior hat-trick in a resounding 5-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Buoyed by that display, Garcia should retain his place in Xabi Alonso's side for the Madrid derby at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are set to provide the attacking threat from the flanks, while Jude Bellingham is likely to operate in an advanced midfield position.

After making his sixth league start of the season, Eduardo Camavinga is expected to resume his central midfield partnership with fellow Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni.

Dani Carvajal returned to the matchday squad at the weekend following a spell on the sidelines, but given his lack of match practice, Federico Valverde will continue to operate as a makeshift right-back on Thursday.

Alvaro Carreras will marshal the left side of the backline, while Antonio Rudiger will feature in central defence alongside Dean Huijsen or Raul Asencio, with the former looking to prove his fitness in time after missing the win over Betis with a minor injury issue.

In regard to absentees, Eder Militao will stay in Spain with Mbappe to work on his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, while Brahim Diaz is currently representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has missed the last six matches, will travel with the team to Saudi Arabia, although he is unlikely to feature in Thursday’s derby and a potential final.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Garcia