Davide Ancelotti explains how Real Madrid can unlock Vinicius Junior

Former Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti has offered an intriguing tactical explanation for how to get the best out of Vinicius Junior, arguing that coaches should adapt the structure around the Brazilian rather than attempt to change his naturally aggressive style.

Vinicius has endured a difficult opening to the 2026-27 season under Jose Mourinho, scoring only once and providing three assists across his first eight appearances.

The 26-year-old has converted just one of 24 attempts, while his declining one-on-one output and relationship with Kylian Mbappe on Real Madrid's left side have added to the debate surrounding his form.

Davide Ancelotti knows the winger particularly well.

Now in charge of Lille, the Italian spent four seasons working alongside his father Carlo at Madrid and was part of the coaching staff as Vinicius developed into one of the most decisive attackers in Europe.

Speaking to AS, Ancelotti rejected the idea that the Brazilian is difficult to coach and instead highlighted how his characteristics inevitably influence the balance of the entire team.

Davide: Real Madrid must build structure around Vinicius

Ancelotti described Vinicius as an extremely committed trainer who is highly regarded by his teammates, rejecting some of the perceptions surrounding the winger's personality.

His more interesting observation, however, concerned what happens once matches begin.

Vinicius, Ancelotti explained, is naturally direct and vertical. When confident, his instinct is repeatedly to attack his opponent rather than slow the game down and prioritise control.

That aggression is what can make him devastating, but it also creates a tactical consequence.

"You can't change Vini, but what you can change is the structure behind him," Ancelotti said.

The Lille boss argued that a team using Vinicius requires sufficient defensive protection behind his movements, otherwise matches can become increasingly open as the winger continually attacks forward.

When that balance exists and the Brazilian is in form, Ancelotti believes the reward is considerable because Vinicius can decide matches individually.

His assessment is backed by their time together.

Vinicius scored in two Champions League finals during the Ancelotti era and developed from an inconsistent young winger into a Ballon d'Or-level attacker.

The comments therefore provide more than a general vote of confidence at a time when Mourinho is attempting to restore the Brazilian to that level.

© Iconsport / Maciej Rogowski / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Why Ancelotti's Vinicius theory matters to Mourinho

Ancelotti was careful not to present his comments as advice to Mourinho or criticism of the current Madrid setup.

When specifically asked how a team should accommodate both Vinicius and Mbappe, he stressed that he was not attempting to "solve anyone's problems".

His wider point, however, closely resembles one of the central tactical questions Mourinho currently faces.

Both Mbappe and Vinicius naturally gravitate towards the left.

Vinicius has spent much of his Madrid career starting from that flank, while Mbappe regularly moves away from the centre to receive possession in similar areas.

Sports Mole has previously highlighted how their positioning can congest the same zone, leaving Mourinho with the challenge of preserving the qualities of both players without making Madrid predictable or structurally vulnerable.

Ancelotti's comments add another layer to that debate.

If Vinicius's instinctive directness is something to accommodate rather than remove, Mourinho's task is not simply to demand greater efficiency from a player who has scored once from 24 shots.

The structure around him must also allow those risks to be taken.

That could involve the positioning of Mbappe, protection from midfield and the behaviour of Madrid's left-back when Vinicius attacks his opponent.

Ancelotti's concern is ultimately about preventing the team from becoming stretched when several naturally vertical players operate together.

"The important thing is that the team does not become split," he added.

Mourinho has continued to publicly back Vinicius despite his slow start, insisting that the Brazilian has not yet rediscovered his highest level.

His finishing clearly has to improve after an unusually wasteful opening eight games.

Ancelotti's analysis nevertheless suggests that the solution may not be entirely individual.

Vinicius became one of the world's best attackers by playing directly, taking risks and repeatedly attacking defenders. Trying to remove those instincts could also remove much of what makes him dangerous.

The challenge for Mourinho is finding a Real Madrid structure capable of absorbing them.