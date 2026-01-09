Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso lashes out at Simeone after clash with Vinicius Junior: 'It goes beyond respect'

By Axel Clody | 09 Jan 2026 07:08

Real Madrid manager disapproves of Atletico Madrid boss's behaviour in controversy with Brazilian in Spanish Super Cup.

A clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, especially with a Spanish Super Cup final spot at stake, is unlikely to be without controversy. Thursday's match (8th), which ended in a 2-1 Los Blancos victory, did not disappoint in that regard, with Vinicius Junior and Atletico boss Diego Simeone involved.

As he left the pitch following a substitution, the Brazilian was told by the rival manager that he would be "sent packing" by Florentino Perez, president of the Santiago Bernabeu club. "Remember what I'm telling you," the Argentine added to his taunt, according to lip-reading by streaming service Movistar.

Xabi Alonso reacts to Diego Simeone attitude

© Imago / IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

The attitude infuriated Xabi Alonso, who immediately hit back: "Mind your own, for f***'s sake." In his press conference, the Real Madrid boss once again disapproved of Simeone's actions.

"I didn't like the moment. I saw that Cholo said something to Vinicius and, for me, that kind of thing crosses the line of respect you should have for a fellow professional. Then I saw what he said and I don't like people addressing my players like that. I don't address rivals like that and not everything is acceptable," he criticised.

Vinicius Junior hit back at the taunt on social media, commenting that Atletico Madrid "lost another knockout tie", followed by crying emojis.

Simeone has 'nothing to say' about Vinicius Junior controversy

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Atleti boss, on the other hand, played down the situation and treated it as something that happens in the game. He still emphasised his respect for the rival, albeit with a slight dig about having only said what is visible to people outside the club.

"I have nothing to say. I always say, since I started playing, that what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch, and there's nothing to declare. I have great respect for Carvajal, for all Real Madrid players, and I clearly said what you can see from the outside and what is happening with all of them."

Los Blancos captain and scorer of the stunning opener, Fede Valverde, took the same line. "It's a players' code, a coaches' code, it's part of football. It's a derby, it's normal for this to always stay on the pitch and for football to keep living with this spark," he stressed to Movistar.

With Real Madrid through, the Spanish Super Cup final will be an El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday (10th).

The match will go to extra time if level after normal time, and penalties if the deadlock persists. It will be the fourth consecutive meeting between the sides in the competition. Barca won the last edition and in 2023, while Real were champions in 2024.

This article was originally published on Trivela.