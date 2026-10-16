Real Madrid's fresh Vinicius Junior plan 'revealed' as El Clasico chances diminish after rejected appeal

Real Madrid have reportedly not given up hope of appealing Vinicius Junior's four-game ban.

The Brazilian was sent off just 20 minutes after being brought off the bench in last Saturday's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Vinicius initially doubled Real Madrid's lead, but the goal was ruled out, and he was dismissed after replays showed he had pulled Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up.

The attacker was subsequently handed a two-match ban for the hair-pull and a further two matches for his protests towards the referee after the dismissal.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid refuse to give up Vinicius appeal

Real Madrid have since had an appeal against the sanction rejected by the Spanish Football Federation's Appeals Committee.

According to The Athletic, Los Blancos are now planning to lodge an appeal with Spain's Administrative Sports Tribunal (TAD).

The new appeal attempt represents a final throw of the dice in their efforts to reduce Vinicius's punishment.

If they fail, the Brazil international will miss the first Clasico of the season against Barcelona on October 25.

Vinicius is also set to be absent for Sunday's home clash against Sevilla, as well as games against Racing Santander and Valencia next month.

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Is Vinicius's ban a blessing in disguise?

Real Madrid are seemingly doing everything in their power to reduce Vinicius's ban, but there is a possibility that the suspension could make life easier for Jose Mourinho.

Vinicius has come under scrutiny for his recent performances, having failed to register a single goal contribution in each of his last four appearances.

The winger was substituted in the 59th minute in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Roma, a game which saw Arda Guler, Carlos Espi and Endrick all make an impact off the bench in a 4-3 comeback win.

Vinicius's four-game ban offers the opportunity for Mourinho to try out different combinations in his forward line without having to have a difficult conversation with the 26-year-old, at least for the time being.