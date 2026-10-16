Real Madrid news: Jude Bellingham 'agrees' new long-term contract to extend Bernabeu stay into next decade

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has reportedly reached an agreement on a new long-term contract.

Bellingham signed a six-year deal until the summer of 2029 following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

The 23-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Real Madrid's squad, having netted 49 goals and contributed 36 assists in 150 competitive matches.

Bellingham is also regarded as a dressing room leader, and his important status has played a role in Real Madrid's willingness to tie him down to a new deal.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Bellingham agrees new Real Madrid contract

According to Spanish outlet AS, the England midfielder has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid over a significant extension.

Bellingham has been rewarded with improved terms on a contract that will run until the summer of 2031.

The 23-year-old is happy with life in the Spanish capital and has had 'no doubts' about continuing his association with the 15-time European champions.

Speaking after making his 150th Real Madrid appearance in the comeback win over Roma, Bellingham said: “I’m very happy and proud. It’s always a pleasure to play for this club, and I hope it continues for much longer.

"Real Madrid means a lot to me because it’s the biggest club in the world. It’s a great honour to play here and to reach 150 matches.”

© Imago / Newscom World

Will Bellingham ever play in the Premier League?

With an agreement in place, it is only a matter of time until Real Madrid officially announces Bellingham's new long-term contract, just a couple of months after securing Vinicius Junior's future until 2032.

After starting his career with Birmingham City in the Championship, Bellingham spent three years in Germany with Borussia Dortmund before completing a blockbuster move to Real Madrid in 2023.

As a result, Bellingham is yet to play in the Premier League, unlike his England teammates, and his contract will put off any move to the English top flight.

The fact that Bellingham has no allegiance to any major English club has helped him become a fan favourite among fans of the national team.

Perhaps a return to his boyhood club Birmingham later in his career may entice him from an emotional standpoint, but as it stands, there is no real prospect of him entertaining a switch to the Premier League.