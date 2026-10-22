Real Madrid news: Mbappe-backed Diomande ‘kicking down the door’ on Vinicius Vinicius

Yan Diomande has put Kylian Mbappe and the Madrid press in his pocket after another masterclass in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

After scoring a thunderbolt into the top corner in La Liga last weekend (a 4-1 win over Sevilla on 18 October), Diomande shone again in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as Real Madrid won by the same scoreline against his former club, Leipzig.

Introduced in the 70th minute, the Ivory Coast international (19 years old, 17 caps, three goals) needed only just over a quarter of an hour to make his mark twice.

He provided the assist for Mbappe (83rd minute), before finishing under the crossbar from a Brahim Diaz cross to seal the game (87th).

Two more records for Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

He takes his tally to six attacking contributions in his last four matches (three goals, three assists). Already the first Real Madrid player under 20 to score and assist in a La Liga match this century, Diomande has now added two more records.

The Abidjan native became the club’s youngest substitute to score and provide an assist in a Champions League match, and also, according to Opta, the youngest African player to achieve such a feat since Nigerian Obafemi Martins for Inter Milan against Arsenal in September 2003.

Previously criticised for his timid start, ‘the Golden Boy’ is justifying his record €140m (£119m) transfer, add-ons included, game after game, and is completing the shift in the Madrid press’s opinion in his favour.

As journalist Tomas Roncero took the opportunity to warn Vinicius Junior, who is increasingly in the Ivorian’s shadow - ‘Vini, you know I like you very much, but Diomande is kicking down the door.’

Diomande and Mbappe’s budding bromance

? MBAPPÉ LOVES IT! ?❤️ Kylian Mbappé can't contain his excitement after Yan Diomande scores for Real Madrid against RB Leipzig! ? https://t.co/UjyL3rQkcJ — Football on Predict (@FConPredict) October 21, 2026

At the same time, his budding bromance with Mbappe has been well received on social media, proof of his rapid integration into the team.

After the match, the France forward wanted to give him his man of the match trophy, which Diomande politely declined. Later, the France captain left an affectionate comment under an Instagram post showing him lifting Diomande after his goal: ‘My good little one.’

This connection on and off the pitch comes at the perfect time before El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.