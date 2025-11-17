Real Madrid allegedly have no concerns surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold despite the Englishman's difficult start to life at the Spanish club.

The 27-year-old made the move to Los Blancos from Liverpool over the summer, and he has featured on 12 occasions for the Spanish giants, providing two assists, but his form has been criticised.

The England international recently missed seven matches due to a hamstring problem, but he has featured off the bench against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano in Real Madrid's last two matches.

The fact that the Englishman did not start against Rayo Vallecano before the international break came as a surprise considering that he had returned off the bench against Liverpool in the Champions League.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Real Madrid have no concerns surrounding the ex-Liverpool right-back, with the Spanish giants confident that he will become a star for them.

Real Madrid have no Alexander-Arnold 'concerns'

"Real Madrid are convinced they will have good news soon from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Many of you are asking me why Xabi Alonso didn't use Trent as a starter against Liverpool. And the same happened against Rayo Vallecano before the international break," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

"Well, the decision is about his physical condition. Alonso and the staff felt that in some moments, Trent was still not in his best condition. And so they didn't want to force Trent with [Dani] Carvajal already out until January, with Fede Valverde helping at right-back, but obviously Real Madrid need Valverde in his position in the midfield.

"Trent can't face any risk of having a setback, of suffering a setback or a new injury. So this is why Real Madrid decided to manage Trent. This is why Trent is expected to have obviously way more game time after the break.

"Real Madrid wanted with the break ahead to have Trent calm, working in the best way possible in the upcoming days and weeks, and then ready after the break to help Alonso and his team in the best way possible. Real Madrid maintain their confidence in Trent for the present and future.

"There is no panic, no alarm. Of course, Trent didn't start his Real Madrid chapter maybe in the best way possible. There is no excitement around that, but this can be part of the game.

"There is an injury, there is an adaptation for a player who played his whole career so far as a Liverpool player, in the same city, in the same club, in the same country, in the same league, now moving to Real Madrid, different context, different language, different coach, different culture, everything is completely different."

Will Alexander-Arnold start against Elche?

Real Madrid will resume their 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Elche on Sunday, and it will be fascinating to see whether Alexander-Arnold comes into the starting side.

The Englishman was not involved for his national side during the international break, and with Carvajal still on the sidelines, there is a strong chance that Alexander-Arnold will come in for a start against Elche.

That match will provide the defender with the perfect opportunity to kickstart his Los Blancos career, and there is absolutely no doubt that he has the quality to be a star for the Spanish giants in the coming years.