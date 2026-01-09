Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe fitness revealed ahead of Spanish Super Cup final

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 07:42 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 07:44

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has revealed that Kylian Mbappe will join up with the Los Blancos squad ahead of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final.

Mbappe was not involved in Thursday's semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid due to a knee injury which he suffered during a training session last week.

The expectation was that the France international would also miss a potential final, but Alonso has confirmed the attacker's return for the showpiece event against Barcelona.



“The final will be different and Mbappe will travel tomorrow. He's much better. He has trained and he feels good. His chances of playing are the same as for everyone in the squad," Alonso told reporters during his post-match press conference.

Real Madrid beat Atletico 2-1 in the semi-finals, with Federico Valverde and Rodrygo on the scoresheet, and they will now take on Barcelona in Sunday's final.

© Imago / IMAGO / Alterphotos

Spanish Super Cup: Mbappe to return for Barcelona clash

Mbappe has been in excellent form for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 29 goals and registering five assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

"It was a very hard-fought match. Fede's early goal gave us an advantage and changed everything slightly because you now have something to defend," Alonso added.

"In the first half we were hardly troubled and there were moments for everything. It was a semi-final and this team knows how to play in the semi-finals and knows how to compete. The objective was to reach the final.



"It was an intense and hard-fought match. At 1-2 we had to change, but there was a moment when we settled down, and in the end, we dug in.

"This is the way to fight for the trophy on Sunday and we are in the final. I'm happy. The objective was to reach the final against a very good team.

"We knew it was going to be difficult and yesterday we talked about not forgetting the league game. We needed energy in the duels and in the battles and things that we knew we could do better."

© Iconsport / Abaca

Atletico 1-2 Real Madrid: Alonso hails "very intense" Valverde

Alonso was also full of praise for Valverde, who opened the scoring with a stunning long-range free kick and put in a man-of-the-match performance from right-back.

“He had a great game. Not only because of the goal and the assist but also because of what he transmitted in the side in defence and attack," said the manager.

"He's very intense and that's the competitive gene he has. I'm very pleased for him and the goal has given him that extra confidence. It was a classic Fede goal. A stunning strike.”

Real Madrid have won the Spanish Super Cup on 13 previous occasions, with their last success in the tournament coming in 2024.