Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Rayo Vallecano: Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy latest

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 11:08 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:29

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will enter the match off the back of a stunning 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, meaning that the capital giants must now navigate their way through the knockout round playoffs in order to make the round of 16.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Rayo, who are 16th in the division.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 1 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.