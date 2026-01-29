Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Rayo Vallecano: Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy latest

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.
Alvaro Arbeloa's side will enter the match off the back of a stunning 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, meaning that the capital giants must now navigate their way through the knockout round playoffs in order to make the round of 16.
Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Rayo, who are 16th in the division.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: February 1 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)
Rudiger suffered a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and the centre-back remains a major doubt for this match.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February despite being named in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another couple of months.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, is once again on the sidelines for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman absent due to a calf issue.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.