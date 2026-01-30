Champions League draw: Real Madrid get chance at revenge, PSG face familiar foe and Newcastle set for 5,000-mile trip

By Ben Sully | 30 Jan 2026 13:13 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 13:16

Real Madrid have been drawn against Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs draw.

Los Blancos will be looking for revenge in the two-legged tie after they missed out on a top-eight finish following Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon.

Real Madrid saw Raul Asencio and Rodrygo sent off before Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin headed home from a 98th-minute free-kick to move his team into the top 24 on goal difference.

The shot-stopper will likely be busy at the opposite end of the pitch when the two sides lock horns again in the knockout round playoffs.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid to face Mourinho's Benfica again

As the seeded team, Real Madrid will have home advantage for the second leg on February 24 or 25, meaning the first leg will be held at Benfica's Estadio da Luz on February 17 or 18.

Los Blancos will be the favourites to progress, boasting a squad that contains talented stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

That said, it has been a tumultuous season for Real Madrid, who have experienced a change of coach and have produced a number of underwhelming performances throughout the campaign, which will offer encouragement for Mourinho's charges.

The winner of the tie will go on to face Manchester City or Benfica's domestic rivals, Sporting Lisbon, in the last 16.

© Imago / Naushad

PSG draw Monaco, Newcastle face Azerbaijan trek

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Monaco three times in five games after being drawn against the fellow Ligue 1 club.

The two will meet on two occasions in the Champions League in February, before they face off in a league fixture at the Parc des Princes on March 15.

PSG will be wary of the threat posed by their playoff opponents after losing 1-0 in their most recent meeting at the Stade Louis II in September.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, who drew with PSG on Wednesday, will have to make the 5,000-mile trip to Azerbaijan for the first leg of their playoff round tie against Qarabag, who progressed despite conceding 21 goals in eight league phase games.

Newcastle and PSG will face either Barcelona or Chelsea if they successfully negotiate their respective ties.

Champions League knockout phase playoffs draw in full:

Monaco vs PSG

Galatasaray vs Juventus

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta

Qarabag vs Newcastle

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen