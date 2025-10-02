Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for gameweek two, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne.

Six teams have six points to show from their opening two matches in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League, with Bayern Munich leading the way after gameweek two.

Bayern thumped Pafos FC 5-1 to leave themselves at the top of the table, while second-placed Real Madrid recorded a 5-0 victory over Kairat to put down a marker in the competition.

Third-placed Paris Saint-Germain recorded a standout 2-1 victory over Barcelona, while fourth-placed Inter Milan earned a 3-0 success over Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.

Fifth-placed Arsenal were 2-0 winners over Olympiacos, while surprise package Qarabag, who occupy sixth, also moved onto six points with a 2-0 success over Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

Also on Tuesday, Atalanta BC beat Club Brugge 2-1, Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0, Atletico Madrid thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1, Marseille overcame Ajax 4-0 and Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0, but Tottenham Hotspur could only draw 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt, needing a last-gasp leveller to draw.

On Wednesday, Newcastle United beat Union SG 4-0, Napoli recorded a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon, while Borussia Dortmund thumped Athletic Bilbao 4-1.

There were also three draws, with Bayer Leverkusen held to a 1-1 by PSV Eindhoven, Manchester City playing out a 2-2 with Monaco and Villarreal holding Juventus to a 2-2 in Spain.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for the second gameweek of the 2025-26 season, and it was incredibly difficult to pick due to the number of outstanding players on show.

Cakir was a standout performer for Galatasaray against Liverpool, with the 29-year-old playing a vital role in his side claiming all three points. Cakir made four saves and was such a calming presence between the sticks, which helped the Turkish giants during their uncomfortable moments.

Hakimi again showed why he is considered to be the best right-back in the world with a stunning performance for PSG against Barcelona on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old came up with the game-winning assist, but it was his overall display against a star-studded attack that meant he had to be included in the side.

Huijsen has settled effortlessly into life at Real Madrid, and arguably his best performance for the club came against Kairat. The Spain international won four aerial duels, made four tackles and completed four successful dribbles, with his display in the European contest really catching the eye.

It is an all-Madrid and indeed all-Spanish pairing in the middle of the defence, with Atletico's Le Normand also selected. The 28-year-old was on the scoresheet in his side's thumping win over Frankfurt, while he won five aerial duels and made two tackles during a brilliant defensive performance.

Mendes is one of two PSG defenders in this side, and he had to be included considering his performance against Barcelona. The Portugal international managed to keep Lamine Yamal quiet for long stages of the contest, while he came up with the assist that allowed his side to level the scores against the La Liga champions.

Central midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli)



De Bruyne showed his quality during Napoli's win over Sporting on Wednesday night, coming up with two assists against the Portuguese giants. The 34-year-old also made two tackles, completed three successful dribbles and finished with a pass success rate of 87% during an excellent performance.

Central midfield: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)



Olise is not a central midfielder, but he simply could not be left out of the side considering his performance for Bayern against Pafos FC. The France international scored and provided two assists during a wonderful display, with the home side simply unable to deal with his quality on Tuesday night.

Central midfield: Igor Paixao (Marseille)

There also had to be a spot in the side for Paixao, who was instrumental to Marseille's 4-0 success over Ajax. The 25-year-old scored twice and also came up with an assist, while he completed 27 of his 34 passes during an outstanding performance against the Amsterdam giants.

Right wing: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Alvarez is in red-hot form at the moment, and the Argentina international produced a starring performance in his side's thumping win over Frankfurt. The attacker scored once and provided two assists, and his future is currently the subject of speculation due to his outstanding form.

Kane has been in quite staggering form for Bayern this season, and he was again at it on Tuesday against Pafos FC. The England captain operated in a slightly deeper area, and he proved too much for the home side, scoring twice to make it 17 goals in nine games in all competitions this term.

Left wing: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)



Mbappe gets the star performer of the week award for his brilliant hat trick against Kairat on Tuesday night. The France international scored Real Madrid's first three goals of the night, and it was a classic performance from the 26-year-old, who had eight shots in total during a dominant performance.

SPORTS MOLE'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Champions League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Cakir; Hakimi, Huijsen, Le Normand, Mendes; De Bruyne, Olise, Paixao; J. Alvarez, Kane, Mbappe