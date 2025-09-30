Real Madrid win their second game of the 2025-26 Champions League season, beating Kairat 5-0 at Ortalyq stadion on Tuesday evening.

Real Madrid defeated Champions League newcomers Kairat 5-0 in Kazakhstan on Tuesday at Ortalyq stadion in their second Champions League game of 2025-26.

Kylian Mbappe predictably scored the game's first goal, converting from the penalty spot a quarter of an hour.

The Frenchman doubled the lead shortly after the half-time interval after he latched onto the end of a long ball from Thibaut Courtois.

Kairat were denied the chance to halve their deficit due to a VAR intervention with just over 20 minutes to go, and that moment proved pivotal given Mbappe netted his third minutes later.

Los Blancos found time to score a fourth and fifth through an Eduardo Camavinga header and a late finish from Brahim Diaz, and the victory means they have six points from six, whereas Kairat have no points after two matches.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Kairat should not be disappointed with their showing against the visitors, especially as Real's last four goals were scored in the closing stages of the game when the hosts had tired.

Los Blancos will be delighted to have bounced back to winning ways after their humiliating 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, though it is difficult to read much into Tuesday's triumph given the level of their opponents.

Xabi Alonso has still overseen a strong start to the season, and considering he has eight victories to his name in 2025-26 as Real boss, his tenure should be seen positively.

KAIRAT VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Kairat (25th min, Kairat 0-1 Real Madrid)



Franco Mastantuono races through on goal but is brought down in Kairat's penalty area, and Mbappe steps up before sweeping the ball into the left side of the net.

Another goal in September from Mbappe!

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Kairat (52nd min, Kairat 0-2 Real Madrid)



Goalkeeper Courtois launches the ball forward, and Mbappe uses his pace to charge at goal before chipping Kairat shot-stopper Sherhan Kalmurza.

A brace for Mbappe!

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Kairat (74th min, Kairat 0-3 Real Madrid)



Mbappe runs onto the ball just outside the box, and from a central zone the striker launches a first-time effort with ease into the right side of the net.

Three for Mbappe!

Eduardo Camavinga goal vs. Kairat (83rd min, Kairat 0-4 Real Madrid)



Rodrygo charges down the left flank, and before he travels out of play with the ball, he lofts a pass onto the head of midfielder Camavinga, who directs an attempt low and across the line.

Camavinga's first ever Champions League goal!

Brahim Diaz goal vs. Kairat (90+ 3rd min, Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid)



Diaz finds himself unmarked inside the penalty area on the right, but instead of passing across goal, the attacker buries an effort into the opposite side of the net to make it five for Real.

A resounding win!

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

It is sometimes easy to overlook the brilliance of Mbappe given he so frequently impresses, but a hat-trick on Tuesday was another reminder of his quality.

The Real man was a threat in behind all game, with his blistering pace, finishing ability and dribbling qualities helping the Spanish sides win comfortably.

KAIRAT VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Kairat 33%-67% Real Madrid

Shots: Kairat 11-20 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Kairat 4-12 Real Madrid

Corners: Kairat 3-6 Real Madrid

Fouls: Kairat 6-9 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Kairat will play Zhetysu Taldykorgan in their domestic league on Sunday, before playing FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk on October 18.

As for Real, they will host Villarreal on Saturday in La Liga, with their next clash coming against Getafe on October 19 after the international break.

