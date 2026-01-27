Team News: Arsenal vs. Kairat injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 20:20

Separated by 35 places and 20 points in the Champions League league-phase table, leaders Arsenal and basement boys Kairat collide on matchday eight at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are already through to the last 16 but need a point to be absolutely sure of top spot, while the Kazakhstani side have been eliminated ahead of time, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Declan Rice (suspended), Mikel Merino (suspended), Max Dowman (ankle), William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Eze; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

KAIRAT

Out: Lucas Africo (ineligible), Jaakko Oksanen (ineligible), Sebastian Zeballos (ineligible)

Doubtful: Dastan Satpaev (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Anarbekov; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Sadybekov, Glazer; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyco; Edmilson