Champions League Gameweek 8
Arsenal
Jan 28, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Kairat

Team News: Arsenal vs. Kairat injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal vs. Kairat injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Separated by 35 places and 20 points in the Champions League league-phase table, leaders Arsenal and basement boys Kairat collide on matchday eight at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are already through to the last 16 but need a point to be absolutely sure of top spot, while the Kazakhstani side have been eliminated ahead of time, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. KAIRAT

ARSENAL

Out: Declan Rice (suspended), Mikel Merino (suspended), Max Dowman (ankle), William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Eze; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

KAIRAT

Out: Lucas Africo (ineligible), Jaakko Oksanen (ineligible), Sebastian Zeballos (ineligible)

Doubtful: Dastan Satpaev (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Anarbekov; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Sadybekov, Glazer; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyco; Edmilson

