Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 14:56 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 14:59

Two teams looking to bounce back from defeats will lock horns in Spain's top flght on Sunday afternoon, with Rayo Vallecano welcoming Mallorca to Madrid.

Rayo are currently 14th in the La Liga table, boasting 19 points from their opening 18 matches of the 2025-26 campaign, while Mallorca currently occupy 16th spot.

Match preview

Rayo have not managed to triumph in the top flight of Spanish football since the end of October, with each of their last six victories coming in the cup competitions.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in La Liga last season to qualify for Europe, but it has been a testing domestic campaign thus far, with 19 points from 18 matches leaving them in 14th position in the La Liga table, only three points outside of the drop zone.

Inigo Perez's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 success over Granada in the Copa del Rey, while they drew 1-1 at home to Getafe in the league last time out.

Rayo have played a lot of football this season due to their involvement in the Europa Conference League, and they have managed to secure a spot in the knockout round of the competition, finishing fifth in the overall league table.

Los Franjirrojos have not actually beaten Mallorca in Spain's top flight since November 2021, with five of their last seven meetings won by Los Piratas.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mallorca have certainly enjoyed their recent meetings with Rayo, which should hand them a degree of confidence heading into this match, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing campaign to date for Jagoba Arrasate's side.

The Pirates finished 10th in La Liga last season, just four points off the European spots, but they currently sit down in 16th spot in the table, with a record of four wins, six draws and eight defeats from 18 matches bringing 18 points.

Mallorca have outscored Rayo in La Liga this term, netting 20 times to the latter's 14, which is actually the joint-second worst attacking record in the division.

Arrasate's team have only lost once at home this season, but it has been a struggle on their travels, picking up only five points from nine matches.

Mallorca will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to basement side Girona, and they have lost two of their last three games, including a one-goal reverse to Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

DDLDLD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WDWLDW

Mallorca La Liga form:

LDDWDL

Mallorca form (all competitions):

WDWLDL

Team News

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Rayo will be missing Diego Mendez and Luiz Felipe through injury on Sunday, while Pathe Ciss is absent due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The home side will also need to make checks on the fitness of Abdul Mumin, Alemao and Ivan Balliu for the league contest with Mallorca.

Alvaro Garcia has been in excellent form during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 29 appearances, and he will continue in the final third.

As for Mallorca, Manu Morlanes is out through injury, while Pichu and Antonio Raillo require late fitness tests to determine whether they are available.

The visitors have received a boost in terms of a returning player, though, with Omar Mascarell back in the fold after representing Equatorial Guinea at AFCON.

Vedat Muriqi has again been in strong form this season, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances, and he is likely to be joined in attack by Mateo Joseph.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Valentin, Lopez; De Frutos, Palazon, Martin; A Garcia

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Kumbulla, Mojica; Sanchez, Mascarell, Costa, Virgili; Muriqi, Joseph

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Mallorca

It was 0-0 when these two sides locked horns in the corresponding match last season, and we are predicting another stalemate here, as it is difficult to back either with any real confidence considering their struggles this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.