PSG transfer news: Paris Saint-Germain tracking two Atletico Madrid World Cup winners alongside Pablo Barrios

With Paris Saint-Germain’s summer transfer window not the most satisfying, the Parisian club are monitoring other players, several of whom are at Atletico Madrid.

On Saturday, after Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Le Mans (3-1), Luis Enrique praised the performance of one of his summer signings, Maghnes Akliouche, who is ‘a nice surprise’ according to the Spaniard.

The former Monaco player, who scored this weekend, had been rather discreet since the start of the season, with one assist in eight appearances.

While Lucas Digne, disappointing since his arrival, was also a starter against Le Mans, Paris Saint-Germain are linked with several other players for the winter transfer window.

They include Malo Gusto, who is available for transfer and could arrive as a serious rival to Achraf Hakimi, while Hakimi’s potential successor has been spotted in Italy: Emanuele Lulli (AS Roma).

Paris Saint-Germain eye an Atletico Madrid attacker

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According to Transferfeed.com among others, Paris Saint-Germain are on the trail of Pablo Barrios. The 23-year-old midfielder, valued at €100m (£85m), is also followed by Liverpool, with Ryan Gravenberch struggling.

However, according to information from the specialist X account PSG Inside-Actus, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on two other members of the Atletico Madrid squad.

One of them is Alex Baena. Atletico Madrid’s No. 10 plays mainly on the left of the attack but is highly versatile: Diego Simeone has used him as a striker, central midfielder or playmaker this season. That is enough to appeal to Luis Enrique.

A starter for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, the 25-year-old Spaniard, currently in good form with four goals and two assists in nine appearances, is under contract with the second-placed side in La Liga until June 2030.

Paris Saint-Germain also look at Atletico Madrid’s defence

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The third name put forward by the specialist X account is Marc Pubill. Also a World Cup winner with Spain in 2026, but in a minor role with one minute of playing time in the competition, the 23-year-old centre-back appears to be the most interesting profile for Paris Saint-Germain this winter.

PSG Inside-Actus reports that the Parisian club have targeted defence and midfield for reinforcements, and less the attacking part of the squad.

And Pubill is in mixed form: on the bench without coming on this weekend, the Spaniard, who can play centrally or on the right, has not exceeded 45 minutes in his last two matches in La Liga. Is a departure possible this winter? That is the question sporting director Luis Campos must ask himself.