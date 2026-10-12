Liverpool transfer news: Reds join Chelsea in January tussle for £85m Ryan Gravenberch alternative

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios ahead of a potential move for the highly rated Spaniard.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular under Diego Simeone, with his performances attracting interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Chelsea are already preparing a potential offer, while the Reds and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on a player who could command a fee of around £85m.

Liverpool join Chelsea in Pablo Barrios race

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

According to reports, Barrios has emerged as a target for Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is reportedly a fan of the midfielder's energy and dynamism, while Chelsea are said to be preparing an offer in January.

Although his release clause stands at an extraordinary €500m (£450m), it's believed that a fee of €100m to €110m (£85m) could potentially be enough to tempt the Spanish club into negotiations.

Barrios has impressed with his ability to operate as a two-way midfielder, combining energetic pressing and ball-winning with the technical quality to retain possession under pressure and make progressive contributions.

He has spent his entire professional career at Atletico, but growing interest from the Premier League could eventually offer him an opportunity to test himself elsewhere.

Liverpool's interest comes as they consider their long-term midfield options, with Barrios potentially offering a dynamic alternative to Ryan Gravenberch.

Would Pablo Barrios be an upgrade on Ryan Gravenberch?

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Barrios would be an exciting addition to Liverpool's midfield, but whether he would represent an upgrade on Gravenberch is debatable.

The Spaniard's energy, mobility and ability to win possession would appeal to the Reds, particularly in matches where they need greater intensity in the centre of the pitch.

However, while Gravenberch has often found himself out of the starting XI under Iraola, he remains an important figure at Anfield, offering composure on the ball, physical presence and the ability to carry possession through midfield.

Replacing those qualities would not be straightforward.

Barrios could provide greater competition and potentially allow Iraola to vary his midfield approach, although he would need time to adapt to the demands of English football.

The reported £85m price tag is also a significant consideration. Chelsea's willingness to pursue a deal could drive up the cost, making this a potentially expensive transfer battle.

Liverpool should certainly monitor Barrios, but signing him would make more sense as a strategic addition to strengthen their midfield options than as a guaranteed upgrade on Gravenberch.