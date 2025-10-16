A world football star reportedly has the ambition to leave his club at the next winter transfer window to join PSG.

Julian Alvarez is in great form at the start of this season and one even wonders whether he is not too big for Atletico Madrid? The Argentine striker has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 9 matches with the Colchoneros, who are nevertheless experiencing a mixed start to the season with one win and one defeat in the Champions League and 5th place in La Liga.

The 2026 transfer window seems to be the ideal moment for the 2022 world champion to join a European top club. Julian Alvarez is a courted player and notably seems to be Barcelona's priority to replace Robert Lewandowski. However, the financial aspect could pose a problem with the 25-year-old player, who is valued at £85.5m by Transfermarkt.

An inevitable departure from Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez

His entourage, who would like to see him leave Atletico Madrid in the coming months, therefore seem set to look for a new landing spot for him. However, few clubs seem able to afford such a player and those who can do not necessarily need him.

One can notably cite Manchester City, who possess Erling Haaland, Liverpool, who recently signed Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, or Real Madrid, who have installed Kylian Mbappe up front. Thus, Julian Alvarez does not seem to have many options to bounce back away from Madrid.

Julian Alvarez wants to join PSG

Thus, according to information from PSG Inside Actus, the Argentine striker "would like to join Paris from this winter transfer window". Already tracked by the European champions during summer 2024, where he had preferred to join Atletico, Alvarez has reportedly now changed his mind a little over a year later.

It must be said that PSG have everything of the ideal rebound for him since the capital club are the best team in the world today and rely on a winger up front in recent months. If Ousmane Dembele has revealed himself in this position and even won the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Julian Alvarez certainly sees an opportunity to establish himself up front in Paris. It will however be necessary to see whether the French side are today interested in his profile and will want to pay out an enormous cheque to recruit him.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.