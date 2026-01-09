Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 09 Jan 2026 22:42

Meeting for the second time this year, Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC will seek a place in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Monday at the Parc des Princes.

The reigning champions eased past Fontenay last month, beating them 4-0, while the newly promoted Paris club ousted Raon-l’Etape 3-0.

Match preview

From start to finish, it was a comprehensive performance for PSG in their opening Coupe de France affair, with the holders in control throughout the 90 minutes.

Luis Enrique’s men enter this game on a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions, fresh off another Trophee des Champions victory on Thursday against Marseille.

The record 16-time winners of this event have won their last 13 Coupe de France affairs, while failing to lose at home at this tournament since the 2022 round of 16 on penalties against Nice.

Since a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in early November, they have won four straight competitive games at the Parc des Princes, scoring multiple times on each of those occasions.

It has been nearly a dozen years since they were last eliminated in the round of 32 of this tournament, with Montpellier shocking them 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in 2014.

Monday will be the first time they face their Parisian rivals in this competition, with PSG winning the previous Ligue 1 meeting against them earlier this month (2-1).

© Imago

A team that showed so much promise in the early portion of the campaign are now only just holding onto a place in the top-flight.

Paris FC are a mere four points above the relegation line, having dropped points in six consecutive league fixtures, losing those last two.

Their only triumph in their last seven games came in this competition, though it was touch-and-go for a while, as they were up by just a single goal on fifth-tier side Raon until the latter stages of the second half.

Stephane Gilli’s team are in danger of losing consecutive away matches on Monday for the first time since August 2025.

A victory would likely be their biggest in club history, and it would also put them into the last 16 of the Coupe de France for only the fourth time.

This team have lost just one game in this competition as the visitors since the 2021-22 season, with Valenciennes coming back to beat them in the 2024 round of 32 (2-1).

Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Paris FC Coupe de France form:

Paris FC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Due to a hand injury, PSG will be without Matvey Safonov on Monday, Lee Kang-in is doubtful because of a thigh strain, Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha has a sore hamstring and Achraf Hakimi is still away on international duty with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Goncalo Ramos netted a brace in their opening round Coupe de France triumph, with Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue also scoring on that occasion.

Meanwhile, the other Paris team are missing Pierre Lees-Melou and Hamari Traore with knocks, Pierre-Yves Hamel has a calf issue, while Ilan Kebbal, Jean-Philippe Krasso and Moses Simon are at AFCON, representing Algeria, the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, respectively.

Jonathan Ikone netted a hat trick in their opening match of this tournament while Obed Nkambadio only had to make one stop for the clean sheet.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Mayulu, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Ramos, Barcola

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Sangui, Mbow, Kolodziejczak, Otavio, Ollila; Gory, M. Lopez, Marchetti, Ikone; Geubbels

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Paris FC

There is too much instability on the Paris FC backline for us to believe they can shut down a side in PSG with so many weapons at their disposal and who know how to thrive in these one-off games.

