Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford could help Red Devils pip Liverpool to PSG star as Dutch giants eye one unwanted midfielder

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jan 2026 05:00 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 05:00

Manchester United are reportedly planning an ambitious summer transfer deal to beat Liverpool to an £87m-valued signing.

The managerless Red Devils, who dismissed Ruben Amorim this week, played out a 2-2 draw at Burnley in their first game without the Portuguese manager.

Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have reportedly had conversations about replacing Amorim for the short term, but Darren Fletcher is expected to remain in situ for this weekend's FA Cup third round.

Despite their current managerial uncertainty, the Red Devils remain on the lookout for transfer targets ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window.

United 'eye' PSG star amid loanee's uncertain future

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk via Mirror Football, United are competing with rivals Liverpool to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the summer window as the Red Devils look to bolster their wide attacking options.

It is understood that a deal for the France international could cost in the region of £87m given his burgeoning reputation at the Parc des Princes.

There is also the possibility that Marcus Rashford could be included in a potential swap deal if his permanent move to Barcelona fails to materialise.

Barcola is reportedly a contender to leave the French capital at the end of the season as PSG evaluate their own recruitment strategy.

While the reported transfer would not take place until the summer, one deal that the Old Trafford club are keen to do involves an unwanted midfield player.

Dutch giants 'keen' on Manuel Ugarte despite stumbling block

© Imago

The report suggests that Manuel Ugarte's future remains uncertain following reports that Dutch giants Ajax have identified the midfielder as a priority loan target for the winter window.

The Uruguay international has struggled to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League since his high-profile arrival from PSG last year.

While Ugarte started the midweek fixture at Burnley, his lack of consistency has prompted the board to evaluate his immediate role in the squad.

However, any potential move to Amsterdam would likely require United to subsidise a significant portion of his reported £120,000-per-week wages.