Preview: Oxford United vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 13:36

Oxford United play host to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would likely move them outside of the relegation zone.

At a time when Oxford sit in 23rd position in the Championship table, Charlton are 17th and on the brink of securing their second-tier status for another 12 months.

Match preview

After a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on February 25, the general feeling was that Oxford were on the brink of being cut adrift in second bottom of the standings.

However, on the back of a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, Matt Bloomfield's side have bounced back with three successive victories.

As well as a stunning 3-1 triumph at Preston North End, Oxford have recorded 2-1 and 1-0 wins against relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford are now within two points of 19th-placed Portsmouth, who they are still to play on April 6.

Just four goals have been conceded in their last five Championship fixtures, while only 23 strikes have been shipped in 18 outings on familiar territory.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite the positivity at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford now face a Charlton side whose own back-to-back victories have moved them closer to survival.

Nathan Jones' team followed a 1-0 win at home to Birmingham City with a shock success by the same scoreline at second-placed Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Charlton have now kept five clean sheets in their last nine Championship fixtures, conceding just the six goals in total.

The Addicks sit nine points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining, albeit with an understanding that defeat on Saturday would drag them back into a scrap to avoid a return to League One.

Although Charlton have lost eight of 19 away fixtures, they have put together a four-game unbeaten streak on their travels.

Oxford United Championship form:

L D L W W W

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L D L W W W

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L D D L W W

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Unless he wishes to introduce fresh legs, Bloomfield could retain the same Oxford XI from the win over Blackburn.

If any alterations are made, Will Vaulks, Jamie McDonnell and Nik Prelec are pushing for opportunities in midfield and attack.

Hidde ter Avest may return to the squad if he recovers from illness.

Having rotated his team for the Middlesbrough trip, Jones has been left with several selection dilemmas after Charlton's surprise win at the Riverside Stadium.

Kanye Ramsay, Lloyd Jones, Amari'i Bell and Lyndon Dykes are all options to return to the starting lineup.

However, Conor Coady may keep his place in the middle of the back three, while Charlie Kelman will hope to remain in attack.

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could take a spot on the substitutes' bench if he shakes off an injury.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Konak, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Lankshear

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; Jones, Coady, Gillesphey; Clarke, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Carey; Leaburn, Kelman

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Charlton Athletic

With expectation growing at the Kassam Stadium, it remains to be seen whether they can keep their outstanding form going, particularly against opponents who beat Middlesbrough earlier this week. Nevertheless, we are backing Bloomfield's side to deliver once again, even if it comes in a nervy contest.

