Nottingham Forest lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Matz Sels returns in triple change

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 11:26 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 11:26

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche should restore Matz Sels to his first XI for Tuesday's Premier League showdown with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Belgian has been forced to watch John Victor don the gloves for a few weeks, but the Brazilian endured a horrific afternoon at Aston Villa on Saturday, when he was at fault for John McGinn's second goal before sustaining a calf injury.

Dyche did not have a firm update on the tearful goalkeeper following that 3-1 loss, but the tight turnaround time makes it difficult to envisage Victor reprising his role in the capital.

As a result, Sels could be one of two defensive changes to the Tricky Trees side from Saturday's game, as Nicolo Savona may also step in for Ola Aina if Dyche feels that the latter is not ready for two starts in four days after a serious injury.

Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez should be retained in the centre of the pitch with Ibrahim Sangare away at the Africa Cup of Nations, though, while Morgan Gibbs-White is a shoo-in in the number 10 role.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was absent from Saturday's match due to a knock, and in his place, Dilane Bakwa grabbed the assist for Gibbs-White's second-half consolation.

However, Dyche revealed that Hudson-Odoi's omission was primarily precautionary, so the ex-Chelsea man could be restored to the final third alongside Omari Hutchinson and Igor Jesus.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

