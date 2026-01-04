West Ham lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Lucas Paqueta injury concern

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 11:26

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating over Lucas Paqueta's fitness for Tuesday's Premier League showdown with Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium.

The Brazil international was nowhere to be seen in Saturday's harrowing 3-0 loss to basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers, having sustained a back injury during the recent draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Little detail on Paqueta's condition has been made available, but as the hosts only have two full rest days in between matches, it would not be a shock to see him omitted from the ranks again.

The same goes for Jean-Clair Todibo, who is nursing a groin injury, while El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As a result, Kyle Walker-Peters and Oliver Scarles's spots in the full-back areas are surely safe, but Santo may ponder a change in the heart of defence, Igor Julio replacing the out-of-sorts Max Kilman.

Soungoutou Magassa and Freddie Potts started as the double pivot against Wolves, but neither emerged for the second half, so Tomas Soucek will surely replace one of the duo on Tuesday night.

However, Santo may stick with an unchanged front four this week, as new signing Pablo Felipe was only an unused substitute against Wolves and may be given more time to adapt to life in England before being thrown into the deep end.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Julio, Scarles; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Wilson

