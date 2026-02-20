Team News: West Ham United vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 17:30

West Ham United welcome an in-form Bournemouth side to the London Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday, bidding to build on a recent run that has brought about three wins in five league fixtures.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men were denied back-to-back victories by a late Manchester United equaliser last time out, while the Cherries travel to the capital looking to extend a six-match unbeaten streak and end a seven-year wait for a win in this fixture.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Pablo Felipe (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Freddie Potts (suspension)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa; Bowen, Soucek, Summerville; Castellanos

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (unspecified)

Doubtful: Marcus Tavernier (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Rayan, Toth, Adli; Evanilson