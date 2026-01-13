Transfer news and rumours today: Tino Livramento injury, West Ham United 'blow', Celtic 'close' to January signings

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jan 2026 20:49

Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out for eight weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The Toon played Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, and the result of the midweek clash will be crucial for Eddie Howe's men.

Newcastle will hope to contain City wingers Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku, though they have been forced to name midfielder Lewis Miley in defence.

Right-back Livramento was forced off on the weekend against Bournemouth due to a muscle problem, while Kieran Trippier has frequently been on the treatment table.

The Magpies have confirmed that Livramento's scan on Monday revealed that the defender is set for a considerable period on the sidelines, with Howe potentially having to cope without him for the next 15 games.

Monaco have no plans to sell Eric Dier amid interest from West Ham United, the latest report has claimed.

The Hammers are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this month given the club are languishing in 18th in the Premier League.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo is renowned for his ability to instil a strong defensive foundation in his teams, but he has struggled at the London Stadium so far.

Centre-backs Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo have failed to impress, and it is no surprise that the Hammers have been linked with additions.

However, Sky Sports News claim that reported target Eric Dier is happy at Monaco, with the 31-year-old set to stay in place this January.

Celtic transfer news: Martin O'Neill update

Celtic boss Martin O'Neill has confirmed that the club are close to securing new signings this January.

The Hoops have been through a turbulent season, with Brendan Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy having both been sacked.

O'Neill has taken charge of the club for the rest of the season, and fans are hopeful that he will be allowed to sign new players this winter.

The head coach was upbeat about the possibility of arrivals, telling reporters: "The January transfer window is pretty difficult because unless you've identified a player that you absolutely know is going to improve your team and that you're prepared to spend the money on him.

"We are, I know, famous last words, but we are making progress, or we think we are. But you're talking about agreements with clubs, you're talking about if that's the case for a start, number one, and then secondly with players themselves, and then people finding out that, or players finding out that there's interest elsewhere.

"So you're competing, all those particular things come into consideration, which is no surprise to me. I know you're thinking, we're halfway through January now, but I think that we're relatively close."

Celtic's only signing this month so far has been right-back Julian Araujo on loan from Bournemouth, but a striker is reportedly high on their list of targets.