Newcastle United transfer news: Matthias Jaissle’s summer 'intervention' leads to fresh 2028 deal for £15m target

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is close to agreeing a one-year contract extension, keeping him at St James' Park until the summer of 2028.

According to the Daily Mail, talks between the club’s senior figures and the 31-year-old have gathered pace in recent days, with the experienced winger prepared to accept improved terms on Tyneside.

Murphy's current deal is due to expire next June, which would leave the Magpies at risk of losing him on a free at the end of the season.

However, after rejecting several approaches from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in August, Newcastle officials were always keen to revisit his contract and reward his loyalty while safeguarding his market value.

Jaissle 'blocked’ Nottingham Forest’s £15m move

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Nottingham Forest tested Newcastle's resolve with a series of offers, reportedly reaching £15m, as the summer transfer deadline neared.

A sale may have made financial sense, and Murphy was understood to be receptive to the move, but head coach Matthias Jaissle stepped in to keep him in the North East.

Jaissle valued the leadership the veteran brings to an increasingly youthful dressing room and urged the board to turn down Forest's advances.

Murphy is among Newcastle’s longest-serving players, having joined from Norwich City in July 2017. He has scored 25 goals in 265 appearances in all competitions.

New deal 'safeguards' value as Murphy seeks top form

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The expected extension would not rule out a move next summer, but it would allow Newcastle to demand a fee rather than lose Murphy for nothing.

The forward has started each of the past two Premier League matches after an injury to Anthony Elanga.

While Murphy is still looking to find his best form this season, he underlined his Premier League quality in an outstanding 2024-25 campaign, contributing nine goals and 14 assists.

Jaissle will hope the new deal offers a timely lift as the Magpies face a demanding autumn schedule.