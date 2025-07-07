Newcastle United are showing keen interest in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer. Manchester United are also interested in signing the England striker.

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, and they have held fresh talks with the experienced striker.

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016 from Sheffield United and enjoyed a fantastic career at the Merseyside club, where he managed 71 goals and 22 assists.

The 28-year-old is a free agent following the expiry of his contract, and several clubs, including Newcastle and Manchester United, are vying for his signature.

Newly-promoted Leeds United were also interested in signing him, but the Yorkshire club could not match his wage demands.

Man Utd are looking to bolster their forward department after a disastrous 2024/25 season, and Ruben Amorim has earmarked Calvert-Lewin as a potential option. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres, but he appears to be heading towards Arsenal instead.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Magpies are making concrete efforts to hijack Manchester United's potential move, having held "fresh talks" with Calvert-Lewin to bring him to St James' Park this summer.

Newcastle have an advantage over Man Utd to sign Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle are long-term admirers of Calvert-Lewin, having made an approach to sign him last summer.

The Magpies could not match Everton's asking price at that time, but there is no obstacle now to getting him on board.

A move to Old Trafford can be equally tempting, but the Magpies clearly have an advantage over their rival as they can offer the striker Champions League football next season.

Calvert-Lewin would be an excellent signing for Newcastle

The England international has struggled with form and fitness in recent seasons; he scored only three goals in 26 Premier League games last term, but Eddie Howe probably feels that he can get the best out of him.

At Newcastle, he is expected to provide competition for Alexander Isak. Newcastle will need a large squad for the next season to successfully juggle domestic and European commitments, and Calvert-Lewin will provide the much-needed depth and quality in the team.

Calvert-Lewin ranks third in Everton's all-time Premier League scoring charts, and he scored 16 goals in their 2020-21 league campaign. If he recaptures his old form, he can be a nightmare for defenders.

On a free transfer, this could be a cracking piece of business from Newcastle, especially as Callum Wilson has now left the club.