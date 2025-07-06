Manchester United's pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin supposedly takes a fresh twist, but there is a catch to a potential free transfer for the injury-hit striker.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim supposedly wants the Red Devils to 'snap up' Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer during the summer window.

The 28-year-old became a free agent at the end of June when his contract with Everton expired, bringing an end to a turbulent nine-year spell at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin managed a total of 71 goals and 22 assists in 273 appearances for the Toffees, including a career-best 16 strikes in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

However, injuries blighted the second half of the England international's career on Merseyside, and his poor fitness record also led to formerly interested clubs stepping back their pursuits.

Man United were said to have been one of the clubs considering a move for Calvert-Lewin, only for a recent report to claim that a swoop for the former Sheffield United man was 'highly unlikely'.

Calvert-Lewin in new twist as Man United prepare 'shock move'

The Sun disputes those claims, though, stating that the Red Devils are indeed plotting a surprise swoop for Calvert-Lewin, whom Amorim is particularly keen on a deal for.

The report adds that Man United have already sounded out the striker over a summer move to Old Trafford, which would also suit the Red Devils financially, even if Calvert-Lewin will be in line for a hefty signing-on fee.

There is a catch, though, as Man United would supposedly want to make Calvert-Lewin only their third or fourth-choice striker rather than trusting the Englishman to lead the line every week.

However, with a 'lucrative' contract and promises of bonuses for a certain number of appearances, the club are optimistic that they can strike a deal which benefits both parties in the current window.

Calvert-Lewin only found the back of the net three times in 26 Premier League games during the 2024-25 campaign, and he missed a staggering 111 matches for club and country through injury or illness while at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils are not alone in the hunt for the forward's signature, though, as Fulham are also said to be showing interest in a free transfer this summer.

Would Calvert-Lewin work as a backup striker for Man Utd?

If Man United's lengthy striker search ended with the Red Devils only signing a 28-year-old, injury-hit option on a free transfer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co could very well find themselves facing a fan revolt.

However, if Calvert-Lewin is indeed content with only being a backup striker - maybe even behind the likes of Chido Obi Martin - then Man United could do worse than give it some serious consideration.

Fewer minutes on the field should naturally mean fewer injuries for Calvert-Lewin, thus making him more ready to impact matches when he is introduced, and he may even prove to be a good mentor for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee if both remain at the club.

Furthermore, the Englishman is a Premier League-proven goalscorer, and his presence would allow time for a new big-money striker - potentially Viktor Gyokeres - to bed in.