Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours, including an update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future, and Nottingham Forest interest in a Leicester City defender.

Fulham are reportedly leading the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer.

The forward has not signed a new contract with Everton and is therefore available on a free transfer this summer.

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in the Englishman, but according to Football Insider, Fulham are currently at the head of the queue for the ex-Sheffield United youngster.

“Now the rumours I’m hearing from my sources are that Fulham are favourites. I think Fulham could well be an interesting one for him. I don’t know if that’s going to be true, but I’m hearing that they’re the ones furthest advanced in negotiations," former Everton CEO Keith Wyness said on the website's podcast.

Calvert-Lewin scored 71 times in 274 appearances for Everton, and his standout campaign for the Toffees came in 2020-21, when he found the back of the net on 21 occasions in 39 appearances.

Last season, the 28-year-old only managed three goals in 26 outings for his Merseyside club.

Forest 'interested in Kristiansen deal'

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City's Viktor Kristiansen this summer.

The 22-year-old made the move to Leicester from Copenhagen in 2023, and he has represented the Foxes on 45 occasions in all competitions, including 31 outings last term.

Kristiansen is expected to be on the move this summer following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest are currently showing an interest in the defender, but the Reds will have competition from a number of clubs for his signature.

Kristiansen has made 42 appearances in the Premier League, while he also played 32 times for Bologna in Italy's top flight during a loan spell in 2023-24.

James 'agrees' new Leeds contract

Elsewhere, Leeds United attacker Dan James has reportedly agreed a new contract at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for Leeds, scoring 12 times and registering nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

James' existing deal is due to expire in June 2026, and there has recently been speculation surrounding his future, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, according to The Telegraph, James has come to an agreement over a new deal with the promoted club.

The report claims that the forward's new contract is expected to run for the next four years.

James has scored 29 goals and registered 22 assists in 123 matches for Leeds, while he famously represented Manchester United earlier in this career, netting nine times and registering nine assists in 74 appearances for the club.