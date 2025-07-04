Manchester United are reportedly highly unlikely to move for free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Calvert-Lewin's contract with Everton expired at the end of June, and having failed to come to an agreement over a new deal, the 28-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Recent reports have placed Man United as contenders for the forward, with the Red Devils looking to boost their striker options for the 2025-26 campaign.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, it is not expected that the 20-time English champions will make an attempt to sign Calvert-Lewin.

Jacobs claims that Calvert-Lewin's wage demands are too high for Man United to consider a deal.

As a result, a move will not occur unless the attacker lowers his expectations when it comes to a salary, but the Red Devils will allegedly keep an eye on his situation, with a switch later in the transfer window not impossible.

Man United 'not expected' to move for Calvert-Lewin

Man United continue to work to sign a new striker, but it is a difficult market, especially considering the prices of the forwards that are available, such as Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

Ruben Amorim's side have already spent £62.5m on Matheus Cunha this summer, while the club are hoping to secure a big-money transfer for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

Man United need to make sales in order to spend out on a new striker, with Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho all being linked with departures.

Calvert-Lewin, who is also being linked with Fulham, Leeds United and Sunderland, scored 71 times in 274 appearances for Everton, including three in 26 outings during the 2024-25 campaign.

Will Hojlund, Zirkzee stay at Man United?

Joshua Zirkzee struggled during his first season at Man United, but the expectation is that the Netherlands international will remain at Old Trafford this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund, though, is being tipped to move on, with Inter Milan said to be at the head of the queue for the Denmark international at this stage of proceedings.

The 22-year-old only managed 10 goals in all competitions last season, with just four of those coming in the Premier League, and Hojlund is expected to return to Italy this summer.