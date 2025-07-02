Inter Milan are allegedly leading the race to sign Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund during this summer's transfer window.

Inter Milan are leading the race to sign Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund during this summer's transfer window, according to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell.

Hojlund's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the Denmark international struggling to make his mark for the 20-time English champions during the 2024-25 campaign.

The 22-year-old only netted 10 times in all competitions for the Red Devils last term, with just four of his efforts coming in the Premier League.

Hojlund's opening season (2023-24) at Old Trafford was encouraging, though, netting 16 times in all competitions, and his stock remains high in Italy due to the potential that he showed for Atalanta BC ahead of a move to Man United.

According to Whitwell, Inter are very much in the mix for the Dane, and a permanent switch to San Siro during this summer's transfer window is seen as a serious possibility.

Inter 'firmly interested' in Hojlund transfer

Man United are currently being strongly linked with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, meanwhile, with the Englishman potentially viewed as a replacement for Hojlund.

"I do think it is linked to Rasmus Hojlund's future, because if he goes, and I'm speaking to people and it feels like it's perhaps more likely than not at this stage. Even a sale perhaps more likely than a loan, I think so. Inter are there firmly," Whitwell said on the Talk of the Devils podcast.

Napoli have also been credited with an interest in Hojlund, who is due to return to Man United next week for the start of pre-season training.

Hojlund discussed his Man United future earlier this summer

Hojlund recently said that he is expecting to stay with Man United this summer despite the speculation.

"I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United," Hojlund told Bold. "I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

"I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

However, with Joshua Zirkzee now expected to stay at Old Trafford, there is seemingly a genuine possibility that Hojlund could leave the Red Devils in the current transfer window.