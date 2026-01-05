Premier League Gameweek 21
Newcastle
Jan 7, 2026 8.15pm
Leeds

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Daniel Farke's side in St James' Park battle

Midfield boost for Farke: How Leeds could line up against Newcastle
Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke will welcome captain Ethan Ampadu back into his starting side for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Ampadu missed the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday through suspension, but the midfielder is set to return to the first XI for the game at St James' Park.

Daniel James (thigh) and Joe Rodon (foot) will again be absent, while Jayden Bogle (calf) is a doubt for the visitors.

Ampadu's return is likely to mean that Ilia Gruev drops out of the side, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor impressing as a front two against Man United.

Calvert-Lewin was unable to add to his eight Premier League goals this season against Man United, but he came incredibly close to registering, hitting the post with a trademark header in the first half of that encounter.

Brenden Aaronson was on the scoresheet in the clash with the Red Devils and will continue in a central position for the promoted outfit.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bijol, Bornauw, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

