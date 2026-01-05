Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: Predicted Magpies XI for St James' Park showdown

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 22:15 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 22:15

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe could introduce Nick Woltemade back into his starting side for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Woltemade has had a successful start to his Newcastle career, scoring seven times in the Premier League, but he has been used off the bench in the team's last two matches.

Newcastle have an incredibly busy December, so Howe could take the chance to rest Yoane Wissa, who has one Premier League goal for the club since his arrival.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Magpies XI on Wednesday, although Jacob Murphy needs to be assessed due to a thigh complaint.

Newcastle will definitely be missing William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest) and Emil Krafth (knee) through injury, while Anthony Elanga (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (fitness) are doubts for the contest with an in-form Leeds.

Lewis Miley was excellent at right-back against Crystal Palace last time out and is set to continue in that position despite the return to fitness of Kieran Trippier.

Joelinton is also set to keep hold of his role in a midfield three.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

